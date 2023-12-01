BM of Kard to return solo with single ‘Lowkey’ this month

Most Popular
-
6
As streaming services raise fees, some turn to illegal streaming sites
-
7
Disgraced Korean-American singer wins suit over visa denial
-
8
BOK holds key rate steady, cuts 2024 growth outlook
-
9
4.0 magnitude earthquake shakes southeastern Korea
-
10
Drug addiction treatment to be covered by national insurance
BM of Kard to return solo with single ‘Lowkey’ this monthBy Hong Yoo
Published : Dec. 1, 2023 - 11:38
BM from the co-ed quartet Kard is set to make a solo comeback this month for the first time in more than a year.
According to RBW, BM is releasing his third single, “Lowkey,” on Dec. 7.
This is his first solo comeback after releasing his second single, “Strangers,” in August 2022.
BM has been expanding his career spectrum as a solo artist by releasing various singles he composed and wrote the lyrics to.
The artist announced his comeback by releasing a teaser poster on his group’s official social media account on Friday.
Meanwhile Kard is looking to expand its presence in the US after signing with United Talent Agency, a US company representing world-renowned musicians such as Cardi B, Jason, Derulo, Rosalia, The Kid Laroi and Post Malone, last month.
Kard, comprising four members-- J. Seph, BM, So-min and Ji-woo -- debuted in 2017 and has since established a global career based on its co-ed identity and unique moombahton and tropical-infused sounds.
More from Headlines
-
Head of state broadcasting watchdog offers to resign ahead of impeachment vote
-
Cabinet passes motion requesting parliamentary reconsideration of 'yellow envelope bill'
-
US slaps additional sanctions against N. Korea in response to spy satellite launch