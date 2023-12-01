BM of Kard to return solo with single ‘Lowkey’ this month

BM from the co-ed quartet Kard is set to make a solo comeback this month for the first time in more than a year.

According to RBW, BM is releasing his third single, “Lowkey,” on Dec. 7.

This is his first solo comeback after releasing his second single, “Strangers,” in August 2022.

BM has been expanding his career spectrum as a solo artist by releasing various singles he composed and wrote the lyrics to.

The artist announced his comeback by releasing a teaser poster on his group’s official social media account on Friday.

Meanwhile Kard is looking to expand its presence in the US after signing with United Talent Agency, a US company representing world-renowned musicians such as Cardi B, Jason, Derulo, Rosalia, The Kid Laroi and Post Malone, last month.

Kard, comprising four members-- J. Seph, BM, So-min and Ji-woo -- debuted in 2017 and has since established a global career based on its co-ed identity and unique moombahton and tropical-infused sounds.