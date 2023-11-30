[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“12.12: The Day”

(South Korea)

Opened Nov. 22

Drama/Action

Directed by Kim Seong-su

The film covers nine hours on Dec. 12, 1979 during a coup attempt by Gen. Chun Doo-hwan (Hwang Jung-min), an officer in the new military. Another commander, Lee Tae-shin (Jung Woo-sung), tries to stop the secret plan.

“Five Nights at Freddy'”

(US)

Opened Nov. 15

Horror/Mystery

Directed by Emma Tammi

Mike starts working as a security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. Spending his first night shift on the job, he soon notices that his work at Freddy's won't be as easy as he thought.

“The Boy and the Heron”

(Japan)

Opened Oct. 25

Animation

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Twelve-year-old Mahito finds a new home following the death of his mom. But after encountering a talking heron who tells Mahito that his mom is still alive, he decides to leave the town in search of her, which leads him to a whole other world.

“The Marvels”

(US)

Opened Nov. 8

Adventure

Directed by Nia DaCosta

A sequel to “Captain Marvel” (2019), the film follows the story of Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan, as Danvers -- Captain Marvel -- become entangled by their superpowers and repeatedly change places in a destabilized universe.