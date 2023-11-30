[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Sheraton Grand Incheon presents seasonal food promotion

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel’s restaurant, Feast, presents a “Festive Wonderland” of grilled beef, seafood and unlimited rose sparkling wine and beer throughout December.

The promotion showcases American-style pork rib barbecue, roast beef, duck and steamed seafood.

Guests can also enjoy cuisines ranging from traditional Korean to Chinese and Japanese.

Children can munch on mini hot dogs, chicken nuggets and chocolate fondue.

Dessert offerings include strawberry fraisier, Sheraton cheesecake, Sheraton tiramisu and more.

The promotion is available from noon to 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for lunch and dinner, respectively.

It is priced at 85,000 won for lunch and 105,000 won for dinner on weekdays. The promotion is 135,000 won on weekends.

For reservations, call (032) 835-1000.

Josun Hotels and Resorts offers 1792 Full Proof Bourbon

Josun Hotels and Resorts presents an opportunity to taste 1792 Full Proof at the lounges of the Westin Josun Seoul, Westin Josun Busan and Grand Josun Busan.

Three single barrels of 1792 Full Proof have been curated by the hotels' bartenders.

The vanilla and caramel flavored whiskeys with a lingering aftertaste are priced at 48,000 won at the Westin Josun Seoul and Grand Josun Busan.

The Westin Josun Busan offers samples of 1792 Full Proof alongside finger food at a price of 64,000 won.

The Plaza launches winter food promotion

The Plaza is scheduled to launch its winter season food promotion for guests looking to experience lesser-known Korean winter season ingredients.

Unique, healthy seasonal ingredients including tilefish, black pork belly, monkfish liver, yam salad and more are cooked using Korean, Japanese and Chinese recipes.

Visitors can enjoy the seasonal dishes starting Friday through Feb. 29, 2024 at the buffet restaurant Seven Square and Chinese restaurant Dowon.

For more information and reservation, call The Plaza at (02) 771-2200.

High1 Resort showcases children-exclusive program

High1 Resort is offering “Wonderful Day in Colorful Land,” a program aimed at children, starting Dec. 8.

“Wonderful Day in Colorful Land” features imagination and creativity-invoking programs including cupcake baking, a dance party, mini Olympics and more.

The promotion will be held at the Lighting Gallery in the basement of High1 Grand Hotel. The four-hour program is priced at 30,000 won.

Children from 6 to 12 are welcome to participate.

Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas showcase ‘Holiday With Max Mara Cake’

Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas launched the “Holiday With Max Mara Cake” package on Nov. 22 in conjunction with the Italian fashion brand.

The package includes one night's stay and a bottle of Piper-Heidsieck Champagne. It also offers a special cake featuring the fashion brand's mascot teddy bear.

The special cake is tiramisu covered with chocolate cream. A chocolate decoration in the shape of the teddy bear tops the cake.

Package prices start at 480,000 won. Reservations for the cake can be made via Naver Booking. The cake costs 150,000 won.