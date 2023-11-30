[Graphic News] Global wine production hits lowest level since 1961

Global wine production has fallen this year to its lowest level since 1961 as vineyards were pummeled by extreme weather events, the International Organization of Vine and Wine said.

Output reached 244.1 million hectoliters, down 7 percent from last year, the intergovernmental body said as it presented its first estimates.

A number of major producers in the southern hemisphere had significant drops in production. Australia, Argentina, Chile, South Africa and Brazil all saw output drop between 10 and 30 percent.

Italy lost the title of top world producer as its output fell 12 percent, allowing France to reclaim first place as its production held steady. (AFP)