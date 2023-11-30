Chung Mong-joon pays tribute to Henry Kissinger

Chung Mong-joon (right), the honorary chairman of the Asan Institute of Policy Studies, and Henry Kissinger pose for a photo during their luncheon in New York on Jan. 5. (Asan Institute of Policy Studies)

Chung Mong-joon, the honorary chairman of the Asan Institute of Policy Studies, paid tribute on Thursday to the late Henry Kissinger, expressing deep sorrow over his passing that was announced late Wednesday.

“Henry was a giant in global affairs; his insight and dedication have left an indelible mark on how we approach international peace and stability," said Chung in a statement.

Renowned for his role as the national security adviser and secretary of state during the Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford administrations in the 1960s and '70s, Kissinger was a key architect in US foreign policy, especially noted for his involvement in easing Cold War tensions.

In their meeting earlier in January this year, Chung and Kissinger engaged in detailed discussions about international relations, including the Korean Peninsula.

Reflecting on Kissinger's legacy, Chung paid respect to his nuanced understanding of the geopolitical landscape.

“Henry's approach was unique -- combining a deep grasp of history with a practical understanding of statecraft. His insights on the Korean War and beyond have influenced our perspective on global security," Chung said.

While acknowledging the diversity of viewpoints on Kissinger's methods and outcomes, Chung emphasized the importance of his insights for future generations.

“In a world of ever-changing alliances and conflicts, Henry's wisdom in navigating these complexities will remain a guiding light," he said.

Last year, Chung donated $1 million in honor of Kissinger to support his research and legacy.