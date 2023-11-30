Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Busan loses World Expo 2030 bid

    Busan loses World Expo 2030 bid
  2. 2

    Yoon apologizes for Busan's Expo bid failure; Mayor open to 2035 rebid

    Yoon apologizes for Busan's Expo bid failure; Mayor open to 2035 rebid
  3. 3

    AI robots to aid English education in Seoul schools

    AI robots to aid English education in Seoul schools
  4. 4

    Samsung promotes execs in 30s, 40s for future growth

    Samsung promotes execs in 30s, 40s for future growth
  5. 5

    State-run body says 'cannot hire women' applicants

    State-run body says 'cannot hire women' applicants
  1. 6

    As streaming services raise fees, some turn to illegal streaming sites

    As streaming services raise fees, some turn to illegal streaming sites
  2. 7

    4.0 magnitude earthquake shakes southeastern Korea

    4.0 magnitude earthquake shakes southeastern Korea
  3. 8

    Seoul reviews scenarios for restoring guard posts in DMZ

    Seoul reviews scenarios for restoring guard posts in DMZ
  4. 9

    Drug addiction treatment to be covered by national insurance

    Drug addiction treatment to be covered by national insurance
  5. 10

    Remaining BTS members to begin military service next month

    Remaining BTS members to begin military service next month
소아쌤

Chung Mong-joon pays tribute to Henry Kissinger

By Moon Joon-hyun

Published : Nov. 30, 2023 - 18:48

    • Link copied

Chung Mong-joon (right), the honorary chairman of the Asan Institute of Policy Studies, and Henry Kissinger pose for a photo during their luncheon in New York on Jan. 5. (Asan Institute of Policy Studies) Chung Mong-joon (right), the honorary chairman of the Asan Institute of Policy Studies, and Henry Kissinger pose for a photo during their luncheon in New York on Jan. 5. (Asan Institute of Policy Studies)

Chung Mong-joon, the honorary chairman of the Asan Institute of Policy Studies, paid tribute on Thursday to the late Henry Kissinger, expressing deep sorrow over his passing that was announced late Wednesday.

“Henry was a giant in global affairs; his insight and dedication have left an indelible mark on how we approach international peace and stability," said Chung in a statement.

Renowned for his role as the national security adviser and secretary of state during the Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford administrations in the 1960s and '70s, Kissinger was a key architect in US foreign policy, especially noted for his involvement in easing Cold War tensions.

In their meeting earlier in January this year, Chung and Kissinger engaged in detailed discussions about international relations, including the Korean Peninsula.

Reflecting on Kissinger's legacy, Chung paid respect to his nuanced understanding of the geopolitical landscape.

“Henry's approach was unique -- combining a deep grasp of history with a practical understanding of statecraft. His insights on the Korean War and beyond have influenced our perspective on global security," Chung said.

While acknowledging the diversity of viewpoints on Kissinger's methods and outcomes, Chung emphasized the importance of his insights for future generations.

“In a world of ever-changing alliances and conflicts, Henry's wisdom in navigating these complexities will remain a guiding light," he said.

Last year, Chung donated $1 million in honor of Kissinger to support his research and legacy.

More from Headlines