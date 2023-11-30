'Sweet Home 2' returns with new characters, sophisticated monsters

Netflix's monster horror franchise "Sweet Home" is back with new characters and more sophisticated visual effects.

"Sweet Home 2" is directed by Lee Eung-bok, who helmed the series' first season three years ago and a slew of other megahits such as "Descendants of the Sun" (2016), "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" (2016) and "Mr. Sunshine" (2018).

The first season of "Sweet Home" followed people living in Green Home, a dilapidated apartment, trying to survive in an environment where people turned into monsters.

The new season will follow the story of the Green Home inhabitants leaving their apartment building and making the journey to a military-controlled "safety camp."

Season 2 will also feature stories of new characters such as government researchers and soldiers who specialize in battling monsters.

"The reality we experienced during the pandemic era is very similar to the 'monster' incident depicted in the series, so much so that the actors were able to give us a realistic performance," said Lee during a press conference in Seoul, Thursday.

"Through the series, I wanted to raise the question of whether or not survivors could accept the changed version of their lovers, friends and family, and for how long the survivors could retain their humanity (in this situation)," said Lee.

Song Kang, who reprises the role of Cha Hyun-soo, added that "Sweet Home 2" aims to answer the question of who is truly a monster, and whether or not humans are indeed better beings than monsters.

"The series is not simply a (monster) genre, it handles the theme of human nature," said Song.

"Sweet Home" franchise will continue with season 3 in the near future, Lee said.

"It took three years for 'Sweet Home 2' to come out after the release of its first season. However, it won't take as long for 'Sweet Home 3' to come out after the release of 'Sweet Home 2'," said Lee.

“Sweet Home 2” will be released on Netflix Friday.