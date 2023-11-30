ASEAN filmmakers' works to be screened in Busan

Works by filmmakers from Korea and Association of Southeast Asian Nations member countries will be screened at the Korea Foundation ASEAN Culture House in Busan in December.

Films to be screened include the works of directors who participated in the Film Leaders Incubator, a film-making training program organized by the Busan Film Commission and funded by the ASEAN-ROK Cooperation Fund. Also known as FLY, the program accepts aspiring filmmakers from ASEAN member countries and South Korea, and provides them with an opportunity to develop short films under the supervision of accomplished ASEAN filmmakers.

Screenings will be held every weekend from Dec. 2 to Dec. 17 on the fourth floor of the Korea Foundation ASEAN Culture House in Haeundae-gu, Busan.

The 16 films scheduled to be screened center around three themes -- "sadness and anxiety," "holy marriage" and "unexpected truth from children's mouths."

According to the Korea Foundation, notable films include Pham Thien An's Cannes award-winner "Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell," a Vietnamese-language drama film which focuses on the main character's journey to deliver his dead sister-in-law's body back to their hometown, and Tran Thanh Huy's "Rom," the winner of New Currents Award at the 24th Busan International Film Festival. The film presents the story of a teenager who sets off on a journey to find his parents who abandoned him.

Viewings are free and places for all of the films scheduled to be screened can be pre-booked online. Detailed information is available on the Korea Foundation ASEAN Cultural Center website and the foundation's social media accounts.