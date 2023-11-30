Corning appoints company veteran as new Korea head

US tech giant Corning Inc. said Thursday that it had appointed Vaughn Hall, its international vice president, as general manager of Corning Korea and president of Corning Precision Materials Korea.

Starting his career at Corning in 1995 as a senior engineer in the company's Harrodsburg plant in Kentucky, Hall has served a number of leadership roles in production management of the company's glass business in the US and Asia, including Japan, Taiwan and China.

"As we celebrate 50 years in Korea this year, Corning will continue to play a pivotal role in driving innovation and industry growth in displays, bendables, semiconductors, automotive, and life sciences," Hall said in a statement.

He will lead the company's efforts to strengthen collaboration with Korean companies, invest in advanced new materials, build and expand next-generation innovative manufacturing platforms, and strengthen research and development, the company said.

Hall was named vice president of Corning Display International in 2017 and was appointed as senior vice president and general manager of Corning Specialty Materials in 2022.

Taking charge of the overall business operations at the materials affiliate, Hall created meaningful outcomes utilizing Corning's innovative technologies and enhanced supply chain management process, the company said.

Hall has also shown successful leadership in manufacturing and production management throughout his career in the US and Asia, and has a strong understanding of how to strengthen the company's domestic business, the company added.

Hall earned a bachelor's degree in electronics and computer technology from North Carolina Agriculture and Technology State University and a master's degree in business administration from Duke University.

In April, Corning said it would invest $1.5 billion in Korea over the next five years, adding to the $10 billion it spent over the past 50 years.

Corning's Korean operations include Corning Precision Materials Korea in Asan in South Chungcheong Province, Corning Technology Center Korea and Corning Korea in Seoul.