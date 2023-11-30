NewJeans, Seventeen, BTS win top honors at 2023 MAMA Awards

NewJeans, the fourth-generation K-pop girl group, notched Artist of the Year on Wednesday, the last day of the two–day 2023 MAMA Awards.

The MAMA Awards, the world’s biggest K-pop festival organized by CJ ENM, took place at the Tokyo Dome, Japan’s top concert venue, Nov. 28-29.

Artist of the Year was one of the four top awards presented this year.

Three other main awards were the Worldwide Icon of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

This is the first time in 12 years that a girl group has taken the Artist of the Year honor.

NewJeans was also recognized with the Song of the Year for its successful single “Ditto” which took major local music charts by storm.

Such accomplishments come just a year and four months since the quintet’s debut in July last year with the debut single “Attention.”

NewJeans took home two more awards—Best Female Group and Best Dance Performance Female Group.

There were no acceptance speeches from the group as they did not attend the event.