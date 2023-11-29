Remaining BTS members to begin military service next month

RM, Jimin, Jungkook and V of the K-pop sensation BTS are to join the Army next month to fulfill their mandatory military duty.

This makes all seven members of the group serve their national defense obligation as Jin, the eldest of the group, began his service in December last year followed by J-Hope in April and Suga in September this year.

Jin and J-Hope are currently serving as assistant instructors at a military recruit training center as part of their national service.

Suga is fulfilling his compulsory military service by doing an alternative service.

Military duty is compulsory for all able-bodied men in South Korea between the ages of 18 and 28.

According to industry sources, RM and V are enlisting on Dec. 11, and Jimin and Jungkook on Dec. 12.

While the group’s agency Big Hit Music said they cannot disclose the date of the members’ enlistment, it had, on Nov. 22, announced that the group’s remaining four artists had undertaken steps to fulfill their national service obligations.

RM, Jimin, Jungkook and V will all have completed their required service by July 2025, the year the group has promised its fans a full unit return.

The enlistment of the remaining members raises high hopes for the group’s resumption of activities in 2025.

“We are confident that we will come back better than ever. We hope you stay healthy and happy until then,” Jungkook had said in a prerecorded video played when the group received the top honor at the 2023 MAMA Awards on Tuesday.