City Oil Field converts plastic waste into sustainable solutions

City Oil Field converts plastic waste into sustainable solutionsBy Park Jun-hee
Published : Nov. 29, 2023 - 15:55
City Oil Field, a Korean company that develops and commercializes technologies for converting waste plastic into quality oil, has set forth to recycle plastic and vinyl in the most environmentally friendly way.
The company, officially certified by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, aims to provide both plastic manufacturers and users with safety nets and eco-friendly solutions.
Its technology, dubbed “Regenerated Green Oil,” is a groundbreaking innovation capable of significantly minimizing the generation of carbon emissions and other pollutants during the recycling process using its non-combustible treatment method.
The company recently became the first in the world to develop an advanced ceramic catalyst that is activated at low temperatures, and generates light and vibration waves. Based on this development, City Oil Field has also created a separate sustainable waste management process that can decompose and dispose plastic waste in an environmentally friendly way.
