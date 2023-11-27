Most Popular
[팟캐스트] (537) MZ가 주목하는 ‘고프코어룩’By Hong Yoo
Published : Dec. 4, 2023 - 15:46
진행자: 홍유, Naomi Ng
‘Gorpcore’ a global validation of Korean ajeossi’s fashion instincts?
기사 요약: “고프코어룩” 아저씨 패션이 세계 패션계에서 주목받다
[1] Long before the seemingly inscrutable neologism "gorpcore” entered the global fashion lexicon, middle-aged men in South Korea were trailblazing the look, seamlessly incorporating Gore-Tex jackets and hiking boots into their daily attire for work, dining and socializing.
*inscrutable: 불가해한
*neologism: 신조어, 새로운 표현
*lexicon: 어휘
*trailblaze: 개척하다
[2] Leisurely strolling through Seoul's Dongmyo flea market, some of these ajeossi, an appellation for middle-aged men in Korean, caught the eye of a young menswear designer in July 2018: Kiko Kostadinov, whose anti-decorative, utilitarian approach to fashion is now resonating with numerous fashion enthusiasts worldwide.
*leisurely: 한가한, 여유로운
*appellation: 명칭, 호칭, 직함
*resonate: 울려 퍼지다
[3] The London-based, Bulgaria-born designer posted on his Instagram photos of older Koreans dressed in vividly colored outdoor clothes. The "best street in the world," he called it.
[4] In South Korea, where mountainous terrain envelopes approximately 70 percent of the geography and the capital city boasts over 100 mountains, hiking and outdoor attire have long been a staple in the wardrobes of older generations.
*terrain: 지형, 지역
*envelop: 감싸다, 뒤덮다
기사 원문: http://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20231123000844
