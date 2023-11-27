[팟캐스트] (537) MZ가 주목하는 ‘고프코어룩’

진행자: 홍유, Naomi Ng

‘Gorpcore’ a global validation of Korean ajeossi’s fashion instincts?

기사 요약: “고프코어룩” 아저씨 패션이 세계 패션계에서 주목받다

[1] Long before the seemingly inscrutable neologism "gorpcore” entered the global fashion lexicon, middle-aged men in South Korea were trailblazing the look, seamlessly incorporating Gore-Tex jackets and hiking boots into their daily attire for work, dining and socializing.

*inscrutable: 불가해한

*neologism: 신조어, 새로운 표현

*lexicon: 어휘

*trailblaze: 개척하다

[2] Leisurely strolling through Seoul's Dongmyo flea market, some of these ajeossi, an appellation for middle-aged men in Korean, caught the eye of a young menswear designer in July 2018: Kiko Kostadinov, whose anti-decorative, utilitarian approach to fashion is now resonating with numerous fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

*leisurely: 한가한, 여유로운

*appellation: 명칭, 호칭, 직함

*resonate: 울려 퍼지다

[3] The London-based, Bulgaria-born designer posted on his Instagram photos of older Koreans dressed in vividly colored outdoor clothes. The "best street in the world," he called it.

[4] In South Korea, where mountainous terrain envelopes approximately 70 percent of the geography and the capital city boasts over 100 mountains, hiking and outdoor attire have long been a staple in the wardrobes of older generations.

*terrain: 지형, 지역

*envelop: 감싸다, 뒤덮다

기사 원문: http://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20231123000844

