지나쌤

[팟캐스트] (536) 초중고 장래희망 1위는?

By Hong Yoo

Published : Nov. 30, 2023 - 11:37

    • Link copied

(123rf) (123rf)

진행자: 홍유, Naomi Ng

Athletes, teachers, doctors chosen as dream jobs for Korean students: survey

기사 요약: 장래 희망 직업으로 초등학생은 운동선수를, 중학생과 고등학생은 교사를 가장 많이 선호하는 것으로 조사됐다.

[1] Athletes topped the list of most desired jobs for elementary school students, while teaching was picked as the most coveted job among middle and high school students, a survey showed Sunday.

*desired: 바랐던, 희망했던

*coveted: 탐내는

[2] Teaching and becoming a doctor were picked by elementary school children as the most desirable job following athletes. The survey results showing a preference toward athletes may stem from the high number of sporting events held this year, including the Asian Games and the World Cup soccer qualifiers, according to the Education Ministry.

*preference: 선호, 애호

*stem from: ~에 기인하다, ~에 유래하다

[3] The athletic profession has been favored by elementary school students since 2018 when the Winter Olympics was held in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province. Doctors replaced YouTube creators this year, taking the third spot.

*favored by: ~편으로

*replace: 대신하다

[4] Middle school students' survey results saw teaching top the list, followed by doctors and athletes, in line with last year's results.

*in line with: ~의 방침에 의거

기사 원문: http://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20231123000200

