[Graphic News] Eco-friendly cars account for 1/3 of new car purchases in Jan.-Sept.

Eco-friendly cars accounted for one-third of all new vehicle purchases made here in the first nine months of 2023, government and industry data showed.

According to data from the Transportation Ministry and the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association, the rate of car purchasers who bought eco-friendly models, including hybrid and electric units, between January and September, stood at 32.1 percent of all new vehicle customers.

It marked the first time for the portion of new eco-friendly models to exceed 30 percent of sales annually. The rate stood at 20.4 percent in 2021 and jumped to 28.5 percent in 2022.

The portion of eco-friendly models in commercial vehicle sales, such as of cargo trucks and buses, was tallied at 19.4 percent, up from 16.3 percent in 2022, data showed. (Yonhap)