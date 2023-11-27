Former Hungarian ambassador receives Gwanghwa Medal

Former Hungarian ambassador to Seoul Mozes Csoma(right) receives the ’Gwanghwa Medal’ in Budapest on Nov. 8 (Karoli Gaspar University).

The South Korean government awarded the former Hungarian ambassador to Seoul, Mozes Csoma, with the Gwanghwa Medal, in Budapest on Nov. 8, said Karoli Gaspar University in a press release on Friday.

The award recognizes Csoma's contributions to diplomatic service and his role in fostering diplomatic ties between Hungary and South Korea.

The Gwanghwa Medal, the highest level of the Order of Merit for diplomatic service, acknowledged his dedicated efforts in promoting friendship between the two nations through various diplomatic activities.

During his tenure as the Hungarian ambassador to Seoul from 2018 to 2022, Csoma played a role in launching direct flights between Budapest and Seoul in 2019 and in establishing the Liszt Institute - Hungarian Cultural Center in Seoul the same year.