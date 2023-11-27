Former Hungarian ambassador receives Gwanghwa Medal

Most Popular
Former Hungarian ambassador receives Gwanghwa MedalBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : Nov. 27, 2023 - 20:12
The South Korean government awarded the former Hungarian ambassador to Seoul, Mozes Csoma, with the Gwanghwa Medal, in Budapest on Nov. 8, said Karoli Gaspar University in a press release on Friday.
The award recognizes Csoma's contributions to diplomatic service and his role in fostering diplomatic ties between Hungary and South Korea.
The Gwanghwa Medal, the highest level of the Order of Merit for diplomatic service, acknowledged his dedicated efforts in promoting friendship between the two nations through various diplomatic activities.
During his tenure as the Hungarian ambassador to Seoul from 2018 to 2022, Csoma played a role in launching direct flights between Budapest and Seoul in 2019 and in establishing the Liszt Institute - Hungarian Cultural Center in Seoul the same year.
He was deeply involved in arranging former President Moon Jae-in's visit to Budapest in 2021, a diplomatic milestone that strengthened ties between Hungary and South Korea.
Csoma’s commitment to fostering mutual understanding is evident in the numerous books he has authored about the history of Korean-Hungarian relations. Upon completing his diplomatic mission to Seoul in July 2022, Csoma, a former scholar of Korean studies, continued his dedication to Korean studies and established the department of Korean studies at Karoli Gaspar University in Budapest in May 2023. He currently serves as the head of the department.
