YG’s new girl group Babymonster debuts with single 'Batter Up'

YG Entertainment’s new girl group Babymonster debuted on Monday with the release of its digital single “Batter Up.”

“We are happy to welcome this day that we’ve dreamed of for a long time. We will do our best to show our unique musical colors. We are also preparing diverse content and events for our fans who have waited for our debut, so please look forward to them,” Babymonster said in a press release.

The group's debut digital single topped iTunes’ Song Chart in 14 different countries within just a few hours of its release, according to the agency.

The music video of “Batter Up” surpassed 10 million views on YouTube in less than 12 hours of its release.

Six-member Babymonster had garnered fans worldwide even before its official debut as their monthslong evaluation process before debuting as members of YG’s new girl group was shared with the public through YouTube.

Babymonster is YG's first girl group in seven years since the debut of Blackpink.

The multinational group consists of two Korean members, Haram and Rora; two Thai members, Chiquita and Pharita; and two Japanese members, Ruk and Asa.

Babymonster was originally set to debut as a group of seven including Korean trainee Ahyeon, but the agency announced earlier this month that Ahyeon, "who has been preparing (for the debut) together," will focus on recovering her health for a while.

Asa of Babymonster took part in composing and writing the lyrics of the group’s debut digital single along with renowned producers such as DEE.P, Bigtone, Treasure’s Choi Hyun-suk and AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk.

“‘Batter Up’ is a single that announces the beginning of Babymonster and portrays the girls’ confidence. It is of the hip-hop genre and we hope that it helps establish Babymonter’s identity in the K-pop scene,” said YG.