[Graphic News] Beer imports from China plunge 43% after worker urination video at Tsingtao

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Nov. 27, 2023 - 08:01

South Korea’s beer imports from China plunged more than 40 percent last month from a year earlier following the release of a viral video showing a man urinating into a tank at Tsingtao Brewery, the customs office said.

The amount of beer imports from China fell 43 percent on-year to 2,281 metric tons in October, and the value of beer purchases from the neighboring country declined 38 percent to $1.93 million, according to the Korea Customs Service.

The video released on Oct. 19 shows a uniformed man climbing over a high wall and urinating into a tank at Tsingtao Brewery.

Tsingtao said the batch of malt had been sealed off from use, and BK, which imports Tsingtao beer for distribution in Korea, said the plant in the video produces beer for local consumption in the Chinese market.

But the pee incident has raised concerns among consumers over the safety of Chinese food and beverage products. (Yonhap)

