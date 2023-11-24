Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    North Korea scraps 2018 military pact with South Korea

    North Korea scraps 2018 military pact with South Korea
  2. 2

    Teacher under fire for classroom lingerie photos of former students

    Teacher under fire for classroom lingerie photos of former students
  3. 3

    N. Korea vows to restore all military measures halted under inter-Korean military accord

    N. Korea vows to restore all military measures halted under inter-Korean military accord
  4. 4

    Korea makes last-minute push for Busan Expo bid

    Korea makes last-minute push for Busan Expo bid
  5. 5

    School hires robots as cafeteria chefs

    School hires robots as cafeteria chefs
  1. 6

    [Korean History] In 2008, Korea's National Treasure No. 1 went down in flames

    [Korean History] In 2008, Korea's National Treasure No. 1 went down in flames
  2. 7

    15 human rights groups urge BIE to reject Saudi Expo bid in final week

    15 human rights groups urge BIE to reject Saudi Expo bid in final week
  3. 8

    N. Korean leader lauds military spy satellite as 'space guard'

    N. Korean leader lauds military spy satellite as 'space guard'
  4. 9

    S. Korea, UK to establish foreign, defense ministerial dialogue, fight cyber threats

    S. Korea, UK to establish foreign, defense ministerial dialogue, fight cyber threats
  5. 10

    [KH Explains] Bank stocks falter amid windfall tax proposal

    [KH Explains] Bank stocks falter amid windfall tax proposal
지나쌤

Yoon, French president agree to strengthen cooperation in advanced technology

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 24, 2023 - 23:04

    • Link copied

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (4th from L) shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron (5th from L) prior to their breakfast and summit meeting at Elysee Palace in Paris on Friday. (Yonhap) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (4th from L) shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron (5th from L) prior to their breakfast and summit meeting at Elysee Palace in Paris on Friday. (Yonhap)

PARIS -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed Friday to strengthen cooperation on advanced technology and climate change issues, Yoon's office said.

The two leaders reached the agreement during a breakfast and summit meeting at Elysee Palace, the official residence of the French president, as Yoon was in Paris to campaign for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

Yoon and Macron discussed their countries' business cooperation in the rechargeable battery and renewable energy sectors, while also agreeing on the need to work together in areas such as nuclear energy, quantum, startups and semiconductors, according to Yoon's office.

"They called for strengthening cooperation in future cutting-edge industries, on climate change, coal phase-out and the energy transition, as well as on renewable energy development cooperation," it said in a press release.

Yoon and Macron agreed that the international community should work together to confront North Korea's continued nuclear and missile provocations, while Macron expressed his full solidarity and support for Yoon on the North Korea issue.

They also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The summit served as an opportunity to strengthen global security cooperation with France, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, ahead of South Korea's assumption of its term as a non-permanent member next year, the presidential office said. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines