Yoon, French president agree to strengthen cooperation in advanced technology

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (4th from L) shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron (5th from L) prior to their breakfast and summit meeting at Elysee Palace in Paris on Friday. (Yonhap)

PARIS -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed Friday to strengthen cooperation on advanced technology and climate change issues, Yoon's office said.

The two leaders reached the agreement during a breakfast and summit meeting at Elysee Palace, the official residence of the French president, as Yoon was in Paris to campaign for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

Yoon and Macron discussed their countries' business cooperation in the rechargeable battery and renewable energy sectors, while also agreeing on the need to work together in areas such as nuclear energy, quantum, startups and semiconductors, according to Yoon's office.

"They called for strengthening cooperation in future cutting-edge industries, on climate change, coal phase-out and the energy transition, as well as on renewable energy development cooperation," it said in a press release.

Yoon and Macron agreed that the international community should work together to confront North Korea's continued nuclear and missile provocations, while Macron expressed his full solidarity and support for Yoon on the North Korea issue.

They also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The summit served as an opportunity to strengthen global security cooperation with France, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, ahead of South Korea's assumption of its term as a non-permanent member next year, the presidential office said. (Yonhap)