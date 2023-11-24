Kakao T to launch ride-hailing service in Asia, Middle East

The ride-sharing service Kakao T will be available in Australia, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Kuwait from next week, Kakao Mobility announced Friday.

Users of the Kakao T app will be able to hail local taxis, premium sedans and midsize SUVs in the five countries from Nov. 30 onward, bringing Kakao's ride-hailing services to a total of 37 countries worldwide.

The company said it also plans to enter the US market within this year.

According to Kakao Mobility, the latest expansion was facilitated through partnerships with major local mobility services like Silver Top in Australia, Yoxi in Taiwan and Careem in the Middle East.

For users of the Korean app, using the service abroad will require a simple procedure: They can tap on the “Travel” tab in the app, select the “Overseas Ride” icon, and enter their destination in Korean. Then, they can choose their preferred transportation mode to book their ride. Service fees will vary based on local fare rates and service environments, the company said.

In September, Kakao Mobility announced that it will partner with Lyft to launch in the US later this year. The collaboration, facilitated through the global mobility brokerage platform Splyt, is Kakao Mobility’s first penetration into the US market.

In addition to expanding its international presence, Kakao Mobility is making strides in direct overseas ventures, such as the ride-hailing infrastructure in Guam.

Kakao Mobility has also integrated its Kakao T services through Splyt, which it acquired earlier this year, with other foreign apps, allowing tourists traveling in Korea to book rides without having to download the Korean app.

Splyt's clients include several ride-sharing and accommodation booking platforms, such as Uber, Grab, Trip.com, as well as Chines firms Alipay and WeChat.