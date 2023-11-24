Kim Hye-soo to step down as host of Blue Dragon Film Awards after 30 years

Most Popular
Kim Hye-soo to step down as host of Blue Dragon Film Awards after 30 yearsBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Nov. 24, 2023 - 14:03
Actor Kim Hye-soo will wrap up 30 years of hosting one of South Korea's most prestigious film awards on Friday.
Kim will host the Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony, the 44th edition, for the last time at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Fellow actor Yoo Yeon-seok will co-host the ceremony.
Kim first took on the role as emcee in 1993 after rising to stardom through her debut film “Ggambo” (1986). She has since hosted the ceremony every year, except for in 1998.
During her decadeslong career as host, the 53-year-old actor has bagged the most coveted best actress award in the 14th, 16th and 27th Blue Dragon Film Awards. She still holds the record as the youngest recipient of the best actress award. She received the award when she was 23 years old.
“It has been my great honor and pleasure as an actor to spend time over the 30 editions of Blue Dragon Film Awards," said Kim.
"I would like to send many thanks to those who support Korean films and I hope the audience will have a good memory of the Blue Dragon Film Awards.”
