[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Nov. 25, 2023 - 16:01
“Five Nights at Freddy'”
(US)
Opened Nov. 15
Horror/Mystery
Directed by Emma Tammi
Mike starts working as a security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. Spending his first night shift on the job, he soon notices that his work at Freddy's won't be so easy to endure.
“The Boy and the Heron”
(Japan)
Opened Oct. 25
Animation
Directed by Hayao Miyazaki
Twelve-year-old Mahito finds a new home following the death of his mom. But after encountering a talking heron who tells Mahito that his mom is still alive, he decides to leave the town in search of her, which leads him to a whole other world.
“The Marvels”
(US)
Opened Nov. 8
Action
Directed by Nia DaCosta
A sequel to “Captain Marvel” (2019), the film follows the story of Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan, as Danvers -- Captain Marvel -- become entangled by their superpowers and repeatedly change places in a destabilized universe.
“The Boys”
(South Korea)
Opened Nov. 1
Drama/Crime
Directed by Chung Ji-young
Based on a high-profile case, the film revolves around three young men who were falsely convicted of murder in a small rural town in 1999. Veteran detective Joon-cheol (Sol Kyung-gu) receives information about the real culprit and throws himself into reinvestigating the case.
