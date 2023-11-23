Home

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : Nov. 25, 2023 - 16:01

“Five Nights at Freddy'”

(US)

Opened Nov. 15

Horror/Mystery

Directed by Emma Tammi

Mike starts working as a security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. Spending his first night shift on the job, he soon notices that his work at Freddy's won't be so easy to endure.

“The Boy and the Heron”

(Japan)

Opened Oct. 25

Animation

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Twelve-year-old Mahito finds a new home following the death of his mom. But after encountering a talking heron who tells Mahito that his mom is still alive, he decides to leave the town in search of her, which leads him to a whole other world.

“The Marvels”

(US)

Opened Nov. 8

Action

Directed by Nia DaCosta

A sequel to “Captain Marvel” (2019), the film follows the story of Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan, as Danvers -- Captain Marvel -- become entangled by their superpowers and repeatedly change places in a destabilized universe.

“The Boys”

(South Korea)

Opened Nov. 1

Drama/Crime

Directed by Chung Ji-young

Based on a high-profile case, the film revolves around three young men who were falsely convicted of murder in a small rural town in 1999. Veteran detective Joon-cheol (Sol Kyung-gu) receives information about the real culprit and throws himself into reinvestigating the case.

