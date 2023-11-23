[Graphic News] S. Korea’s beverage exports hit all-time high this year: data

Most Popular
-
1
From Yoon Dong-ju to Blackpink: banquet at Buckingham reaffirms deep ties
-
2
'I’m a precious daughter': High school video fans public furor
-
3
S. Korea partially suspends inter-Korean military agreement
-
4
North Korea scraps 2018 military pact with South Korea
-
5
Yoon, King Charles highlight 140 years of ties, vow to set new milestone
-
6
N. Korea vows to restore all military measures halted under inter-Korean military accord
-
7
[News Analysis] What happens after no-fly zones are lifted?
-
8
Teacher under fire for classroom lingerie photos of former students
-
9
LG Energy Solution names new CEO to propel growth
-
10
Will Blackpink renew contract as group?
[Graphic News] S. Korea’s beverage exports hit all-time high this year: dataBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Nov. 24, 2023 - 08:00
South Korea’s exports of beverages reached a record high during the first nine months of 2023 in line with the popularity of Korean food and the overall culture, the customs agency said.
The export value of beverages, excluding alcoholic drinks and mineral water, amounted to $529 million during the January-September period, up 6.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
It is the highest level ever for a nine-month tally.
Last year, the country logged record global sales of its beverages, amounting to $630 million, and it is expected to surpass that number in 2023, agency officials said. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
North Korea scraps 2018 military pact with South Korea
-
N. Korean leader lauds military spy satellite as 'space guard'
-
[News Focus] Battle beyond border: Koreas square off in space showdown