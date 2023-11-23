[Graphic News] S. Korea’s beverage exports hit all-time high this year: data

South Korea’s exports of beverages reached a record high during the first nine months of 2023 in line with the popularity of Korean food and the overall culture, the customs agency said.

The export value of beverages, excluding alcoholic drinks and mineral water, amounted to $529 million during the January-September period, up 6.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

It is the highest level ever for a nine-month tally.

Last year, the country logged record global sales of its beverages, amounting to $630 million, and it is expected to surpass that number in 2023, agency officials said. (Yonhap)