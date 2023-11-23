[Herald Interview] Former Treasure member Bang Ye-dam debuts solo

Bang Ye-dam embarked on a new journey as a K-pop solo artist Thursday with his first solo mini album, “Only One.”

“I’ve always wanted to take part in bringing up my album by composing and writing lyrics to the songs. I wanted to express what I hope to share with the public through my own songs. For that, I am at my happiest moment debuting as a solo artist,” said Bang Ye-dam in an interview with The Korea Herald.

Bang Ye-dam made his first appearance on television in 2013 through SBS’ K-pop audition program “K-pop Star 2” when he was only 11 years old.

He earned the nicknames “Little Michael Jackson” and “Korean Justin Bieber” starring in the show.

“These nicknames were kind of a burden to me and there were times when I wondered if I really am good at singing. But these expectations are also what made me work even harder to live up to them,” said Bang.

He then spent seven years in YG Entertainment as a K-pop trainee, after which he made his debut as a member of the K-pop boy group Treasure in 2020.

But in November 2022, he abruptly left the group and terminated his exclusive contract with YG.

“I started music when I was five years old and I’ve always had a picture in my mind of what I want to do as an artist. I felt out of place being in a group because I felt that I was much more satisfied making achievements with my own pieces,” said Bang.

The artist tried to tell his own story in the album, which carries six tracks led by the titular track, “Only One.”

He composed and wrote the lyrics to all of the singles on this first solo album.

“The album is of the pop genre because I tried to make melody and lyrics that everyone can easily listen to and relate to. I had around 30 singles that I had to choose from to make this album. I filled it with singles that can leave an impression on the listeners,” said Bang.

The title of the album expresses the artist’s aspiration to create music that only he can perform and produce.

“I want to be an artist that makes songs that people listen to even years after their releases. I want to be an artist that remains in the public’s hearts for a long time,” said the solo artist.