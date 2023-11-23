Dreamcatcher returns as 'villains' with special power

K-pop girl group Dreamcatcher returned as villains for their ninth EP, “VillainS,” which dropped on Wednesday.

“We opened a new universe with this album, in which we’ve become villains that move our way forward to accomplish a goal and face many temptations along the way,” explained Jiu, the leader of Dreamcatcher during a press conference in Seoul.

The new album carries six tracks led by title track “OOTD” which is of the punk rock genre.

“The acronym ‘OOTD’ stands for ‘outfit of the day.’ We thought that the way we dress is how we express our confidence so we tried to portray our group’s confidence through this single,” said Sua of Dreamcatcher.

In the music video, the girls are villains who fight for a throne that has a special power to charm people.

“We named the highlight dance move, the ‘Oh Oh dance,' and it involves pointing our hands towards one's top and then to one's bottom to boast the outfit of the day,” explained Gahyeon of Dreamcatcher.

This year marks the group’s seventh anniversary of their debut.

The group has been active since the release of its debut single album, “Nightmare,” in 2017.

Despite the “seven-year curse” in K-pop, which refers to the disbanding of most K-pop groups seven years after their debut due to the termination of their exclusive contracts with their agency, Dreamcatcher managed to stay together, as all members renewed their contracts with their agency Dreamcatcher Company earlier this year.

“We can’t believe seven years have passed since our debut, because we still feel like rookies. Our relationship remains strong and we are really lucky to have our agency release two albums per year. We will continue to do our best for many more years to come,” said Jiu.