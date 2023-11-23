‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ whets appetite for next ‘Squid Game’

The poster for a new Netflix original showing contestants wearing iconic green tracksuits might have confused some people into thinking that long-anticipated “Squid Game Season 2” may have come out sooner than expected.

But what they mistook as Season 2 of the international hit series is actually “Squid Game: The Challenge,” a US-made survival reality show based on the South Korean phenomenon, “Squid Game.”

With the same number of participants, unique game sets, soundtrack, staff wearing hooded pink jumpsuits and a piggy bank filled with the tempting prize of 4.56 million dollars, almost everything about “Squid Game” was brought to reality -- except the shooting of the game's losers.

The first two episodes of “Squid Game: The Challenge” bring to mind the original series, including the true nature of the players behind their masks, sacrifices, team efforts and greed.

The 10-part reality show has added an element of thrill to the competition with new rules and games, hoping to entertain "Squid Game" fans.

Kim Hyun-woo, a 58-year-old retail company worker, was surprised and excited to see participants from overseas competing in the same childhood games that he played with his friends many years ago.

“I read a lot of news about how ‘Squid Game’ became a global phenomenon and how foreigners were mesmerized even by the small details in the drama series. But, watching a TV show like ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ was overwhelming,” Kim told The Korea Herald on Tuesday.

Kim, who has watched a few Korean-made survival shows featuring mind games and psychological warfare between the competitors with his two sons, felt “Squid Game: The Challenge” was a bit special.

He said it was especially interesting to see a US TV show based mainly on aspects from Korean culture.

“I certainly felt that times have changed,” Kim said, adding excitedly that he is rooting for three contestants.