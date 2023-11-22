Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    'Dancing woman' on Seoul street arrested for meth use

    'Dancing woman' on Seoul street arrested for meth use
  2. 2

    N. Korea says it successfully placed spy satellite into orbit, will launch more

    N. Korea says it successfully placed spy satellite into orbit, will launch more
  3. 3

    From Yoon Dong-ju to Blackpink: banquet at Buckingham reaffirms deep ties

    From Yoon Dong-ju to Blackpink: banquet at Buckingham reaffirms deep ties
  4. 4

    S. Korea partially suspends inter-Korean military agreement

    S. Korea partially suspends inter-Korean military agreement
  5. 5

    'I’m a precious daughter': High school video fans public furor

    'I’m a precious daughter': High school video fans public furor
  1. 6

    Yoon, King Charles highlight 140 years of ties, vow to set new milestone

    Yoon, King Charles highlight 140 years of ties, vow to set new milestone
  2. 7

    [From the Scene] Hyundai Motor looks into future of auto production in Singapore

    [From the Scene] Hyundai Motor looks into future of auto production in Singapore
  3. 8

    [Graphic News] Japan ranks last globally in employee well-being

    [Graphic News] Japan ranks last globally in employee well-being
  4. 9

    N. Korea makes 3rd spy satellite launch attempt

    N. Korea makes 3rd spy satellite launch attempt
  5. 10

    Yoon, first lady receive ceremonial welcome from King Charles III, Queen Camilla

    Yoon, first lady receive ceremonial welcome from King Charles III, Queen Camilla
소아쌤

[Graphic News] Drugs smuggled in through Incheon Airport surge after 2022: lawmaker

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Nov. 23, 2023 - 08:01

    • Link copied

The amount of drugs smuggled into South Korea through the country’s main gateway has risen since international travel increased following the lifting of pandemic travel restrictions, an opposition lawmaker said.

The amount of narcotics smuggled into South Korea through Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, rose from 129,362 grams in 2020 to 538,241 grams in 2022, Rep. Maeng Sung-kyu of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea said, citing data from the Korea Customs Service.

From January to July this year, 311,187 grams of narcotics worth 24 billion won ($17.8 million) came in through Incheon Airport, he said.

South Korea fully lifted mandatory PCR testing for inbound travelers on Oct. 1, 2022, effectively removing all pandemic restrictions on international travelers to the country. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines