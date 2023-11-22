[Graphic News] Drugs smuggled in through Incheon Airport surge after 2022: lawmaker

Most Popular
[Graphic News] Drugs smuggled in through Incheon Airport surge after 2022: lawmakerBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Nov. 23, 2023 - 08:01
The amount of drugs smuggled into South Korea through the country’s main gateway has risen since international travel increased following the lifting of pandemic travel restrictions, an opposition lawmaker said.
The amount of narcotics smuggled into South Korea through Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, rose from 129,362 grams in 2020 to 538,241 grams in 2022, Rep. Maeng Sung-kyu of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea said, citing data from the Korea Customs Service.
From January to July this year, 311,187 grams of narcotics worth 24 billion won ($17.8 million) came in through Incheon Airport, he said.
South Korea fully lifted mandatory PCR testing for inbound travelers on Oct. 1, 2022, effectively removing all pandemic restrictions on international travelers to the country. (Yonhap)
