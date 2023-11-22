G-Dragon to take legal action against malicious commenters

Most Popular
G-Dragon to take legal action against malicious commentersBy Hong Yoo
Published : Nov. 22, 2023 - 15:58
K-pop artist G-Dragon, who had been booked without detention for breaching the Narcotics Control Act after his name came up during a recent drug bust in Gangnam, Seoul, is taking legal action against internet users who have left malicious comments.
“We are taking legal action against the creators of malicious posts about Kwon Ji-yong (G-Dragon’s real name), including defamation, sexual harassment and dissemination of false information,” announced the artist’s legal representative, Kim Soo-hyun, of law firm K1chamber on Wednesday.
“We’ve gathered evidence through monitoring and reports from fans and we are preparing to file a number of complaints. We will respond with zero tolerance. We will hold the suspects accountable until the end without any leniency and take stern action," Kim said.
On Tuesday, G-Dragon tested negative in a comprehensive narcotics analysis of his nail samples conducted by the National Forensic Service, as well as in the drug test conducted by the drug crime investigation unit earlier this month, when he voluntarily showed up for police questioning on Nov. 6.
The 35-year-old artist has continuously denied illegal drug use.
In another interview with a local media outlet released on Tuesday, G-Dragon emphasized that he has never been approached by anyone involved in drugs.
“If I know that a person is involved in illegal drug use or feel like he or she is involved in it, I avoid or stop them,” he said. “I’ve always found my own way to relieve stress or loneliness and that has never been drug use and will never be.”
