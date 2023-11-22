Disney+ brings romance to year's end

Most Popular
Disney+ brings romance to year's endBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Nov. 22, 2023 - 13:26
Winter is here, and that means prime time for heartwarming love stories.
While Disney+, the flagship streaming service of US media giant Walt Disney Co., caught many viewers’ eyes with exciting superhero action flick “Moving” and spy thriller “Vigilante,” the streamer is set to wrap up the year with two romantic love stories in “Tell Me That You Love Me” and “Soundtrack #2.”
Adapted from a 1995 Japanese drama series of the same title, “Tell Me That You Love Me” revolves around hearing-impaired artist Cha Jin-woo (Jung Woo-sung) and aspiring actor Jung Mo-eun (Shin Hyun-bin).
Helmed by Kim Youn-jin, who previously directed hit romance series “Our Beloved Summer” (2021), and penned by “Love in the Moonlight” (2016) screenwriter Kim Min-jung, the 16-part series has been generating buzz before its scheduled release on Monday as Jung’s first melodrama project in 11 years.
The actor was long considered a go-to actor for melodrama, from the legendary “A Moment To Remember” (2004) in which he starred with Son Ye-jin to JTBC’s “Padam Padam” (2012), which also starred Han Ji-min.
“Tell Me That You Love Me” premieres Nov. 27. Two episodes each are released on Mondays and Tuesdays on Disney+.
Meanwhile, Disney+ original series “Soundtrack #2” presents an interesting love triangle between former college sweethearts who meet again and a new guy hoping to woo the female lead.
Starring Noh Sang-hyun from Apple TV+’s “Pachinko” (2022), Geum Sae-rok and newcomer Sohn Jeong-hyuck, the six-part romance unfolds the story of an unexpected, unique music project, which reunites the former couple as a piano tutor and student after four years and brings young singer-songwriter K (Sohn) to add fuel to this complex relationship.
Disney+ will release “Soundtrack #2” on Wednesdays starting Dec. 6.
