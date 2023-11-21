Home

지나쌤

[Graphic News] Japan ranks last globally in employee well-being

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Nov. 22, 2023 - 08:01

Japan came in last in a global ranking of employee well-being, measured by assessing workers’ physical, mental, social and spiritual health, the results of a survey conducted by the McKinsey Health Institute showed.

Employee well-being in Japan was at 25 percent in the poll of more than 30,000 workers across 30 countries, according to the study. Turkey ranked the highest at 78 percent, followed by India and China. South Korean employee well-being came in below the average at 48 percent to rank 23rd. The global average was 57 percent.

Although Japanese businesses have built a reputation for offering lifetime employment and job security, it also means employees can find it hard to change jobs if they aren’t happy. Japan consistently has had low ratings in workplace satisfaction and levels of stress in international surveys and the results reflect it, according to Rochelle Kopp, who advises companies on cross-cultural communications and business practices.

According to the survey, employees who had positive work experiences reported better holistic health, are more innovative at work and show higher job performance. (Bloomberg)

