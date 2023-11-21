Most Popular
BTS’ V, actor Yoo Seung-ho to star in ‘Running Man’By Lee Si-jin
Published : Nov. 21, 2023 - 12:53
Terrestrial broadcaster SBS on Monday confirmed that V of K-pop sensation BTS and actor Yoo Seung-ho will star in its hit variety show, “Running Man,” in an episode set to air on Dec. 3.
V, who was a guest on episode 671 (Sept. 10) was praised by the hosts, production staff and viewers after showcasing his skills in the psychological battle round and his ability to lead the show in various missions.
He was admired for his poker face and using his acting to gain an advantage in the games.
Meanwhile, Yoo made his “Running Man” debut almost a month after V on Oct. 8 to promote his latest crime thriller series, “The Deal.”
Recognizing how Yoo expertly pulled pranks and deceived “Running Man” hosts, TV personality Haha and comedian Jee Seok-jin proposed the actor star once again with V in a special episode featuring both of them.
“Running Man” fans were excited when Haha, in the episode released on Oct. 22, revealed a personal message from V, who asked him when SBS will be shooting this special episode, showing his desire to collaborate with Yoo and "Running Man."
“V and Yoo shot ‘Running Man’ in a trickster-themed episode on Monday. The broadcaster plans to air this episode on Dec. 3,” an SBS official said.
“Running Man” caught viewers’ attention by having its cast and guests complete different missions at various landmarks around the country in 2010.
The TV show has entertained both local and global viewers for more than 12 years and has become one of the most popular Korean variety shows.
“Running Man” airs at 6:15 p.m. on Sundays. It is available on the official website of “Running Man,” local streamer Wavve and Coupang Play, as well as on Rakuten Viki.
