Oman celebrates 53rd National Day, calls Korea reliable ally

Oman celebrates 53rd National Day, calls Korea reliable allyBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : Nov. 21, 2023 - 11:48
Oman marked its 53rd National Day, celebrating the legacy of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said and highlighting the nation's enduring partnership with Korea in Seoul on Monday.
“Oman values the Republic of Korea as a reliable ally across various sectors and is committed to peace,” said Omani Ambassador to Korea Zakariya bin Hamad Al Saadi, underscoring collaborations in trade, energy, ports, technology and education as he delivered his remarks.
Oman's National Day, dedicated to Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said who led the nation from 1970 to 2020, is a tribute to his leadership and modernization efforts.
Al Saadi provided insights into Oman's Vision 2040, aimed at positioning the country among the developed nations. The vision emphasizes a diversified, innovative and productive economy, along with a commitment to global integration and active participation in international trade.
Oman is making strides toward zero carbon neutrality and energy transition, with ambitious goals to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, said Al Saadi, highlighting Oman's commitment to becoming a leading green hydrogen-producing nation, leveraging abundant resources like solar and wind energy, extensive land and a skilled workforce.
Meanwhile, the ambassador also reaffirmed in his remarks Oman’s commitment to the rights of the Palestinian people in the pursuit of freedom, dignity and self-determination based on international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, as well as calling for a two-state solution as stated in the Arab Peace Initiative.
The event was attended by Kim Oh-jin, Korea's vice minister of land, infrastructure and transport, members of the diplomatic corps, foreign residents in Korea, NGOs and the media.
