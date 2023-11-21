Oman celebrates 53rd National Day, calls Korea reliable ally

Omani Ambassador to Korea Zakariya bin Hamad Al Saadi delivers remarks at the 53rd National Day of Oman at Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul on Monday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Oman marked its 53rd National Day, celebrating the legacy of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said and highlighting the nation's enduring partnership with Korea in Seoul on Monday.

“Oman values the Republic of Korea as a reliable ally across various sectors and is committed to peace,” said Omani Ambassador to Korea Zakariya bin Hamad Al Saadi, underscoring collaborations in trade, energy, ports, technology and education as he delivered his remarks.

Oman's National Day, dedicated to Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said who led the nation from 1970 to 2020, is a tribute to his leadership and modernization efforts.

Al Saadi provided insights into Oman's Vision 2040, aimed at positioning the country among the developed nations. The vision emphasizes a diversified, innovative and productive economy, along with a commitment to global integration and active participation in international trade.