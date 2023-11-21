Korea, UK to elevate ties: presidential office

South Korea and the United Kingdom are poised to adopt a new bilateral framework, the Downing Street Accord, during the summit of President Yoon Suk Yeol and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Yoon's office said Tuesday.

The adoption of the new framework will upgrade the relations between the two countries to "global strategic partnership" from a "broad and creative partnership" so the two countries will jointly address the geopolitical risks as they mark the 140th anniversary of relations this year.

The framework was named after the venue for the summit, 10 Downing Street in London, scheduled on Wednesday.

Under the framework, Seoul and London will jointly express their commitment to addressing North Korea's nuclear threats, the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, and the geopolitical unrest in Ukraine and the Middle East, according to the presidential office.

The office added that South Korea and the UK would agree to work hand-in-hand in multilateral frameworks such as the Group of Seven, Group of 20 and the United Nations Security Council.

The two are also poised to sign pacts to enhance their joint strategic response to cybersecurity threats and boost trade in the defense industry. More joint military exercises and joint maritime patrols to prevent North Korea from evading sanctions by the UN Security Council will also be discussed.