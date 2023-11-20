Yoon heads to UK for state visit, eyes deeper security relations

President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee pose for a photo as they embark on Air Force One for state visits to the United Kingdom on Monday, at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday departed for the United Kingdom, on invitation by King Charles III, for a state visit that marks the 140th anniversary of relations between the two countries this year.

During the visit, Yoon will look to strengthen bilateral security and economic ties with the UK in the face of the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East as he meets Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the four-day trip, according to the presidential office on Sunday.

"Korea will serve as a nonpermanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the next two years, so there is growing room for security cooperation between South Korea and the UK," Yoon's spokesperson Lee Do-woon told reporters.

The two countries are also expected to announce the Korea-UK Accord, a comprehensive document that enshrines a broader bilateral relationship, Lee added. Yoon is the first foreign head of government invited for a state visit by the king since his coronation in May.

Before embarking on the state visit, Yoon told The Telegraph that a "polycrisis" of multiple conflicts, partly due to North Korea's involvement in Russia's war with Ukraine, compelled him to seek "very close security cooperation" with the West, including the UK.

According to South Korea's presidential office and Buckingham Palace, Yoon was set to arrive at London Stansted Airport on Monday afternoon, local time.

Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee will be greeted by King Charles III during a ceremonial welcome at the Royal Pavilion on Horse Guards Parade in London on Tuesday.

After lunch at Buckingham Palace, Yoon and the first lady will take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Korean War Memorial in London. About 56,000 UK troops were sent to fight in the Korean War in 1950-53 under the United Nations flag, making the UK army the second-largest after the United States. Nearly 1,200 were killed during the war.

The presidential couple will then visit Westminster Abbey to lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior and meet pensioners who served in the Korean War at the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

Yoon will travel to the Palace of Westminster to deliver an address to members of the Houses of Parliament. According to Lee, Yoon's speech will be delivered in English, his second English-language address to an overseas legislature following his speech to Congress in Washington in April.

"Speaking in the language of the country, Yoon seeks to win over the minds of politicians and citizens there," Lee told reporters Sunday.