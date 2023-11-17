Yoon, Biden, Kishida meet for first time in 6 months

From left: President Yoon Suk Yeol US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pose for a photo at Moscone Center in San Francisco on Thursday, (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol met US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Moscone Center in San Francisco on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' week on Thursday, according to Yoon's office on Friday.

It was their first trilateral meeting in six months. They last met in Hiroshima, Japan during the Group of Seven meeting in May. No specific talks reportedly materialized.

Their meeting came after Yoon held talks with Kishida in a bilateral meeting that lasted about 35 minutes earlier Thursday. It was their first encounter in two months, and their seventh meeting this year.

According to Yoon's office, Yoon and Kishida spoke highly of the recovery of the people-to-people exchanges to the pre-pandemic level, as well as of the mutual cooperation over the evacuation operation from the Middle East. Yoon and Kishida also agreed to deepen cooperation to address the Global South, a geographical concept represented by superpowers such as China and India.