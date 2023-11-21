S. Korea, Britain vow closer ties in nuclear energy sector

Most Popular
-
1
Korean ramen exports hit record high amid global K-culture boom
-
2
Choosing children over career: Fatherhood changing in modern Korea
-
3
Korea, UK to adopt Downing Street Accord to elevate ties: presidential office
-
4
T1, Faker unrivaled at 2023 LoL World Championship
-
5
Child kills man with stone, sparking debate over legal immunity of children
-
6
Golf club's 'no Japanese car' policy sparks controversy
-
7
Yoon says China would not benefit from trilateral cooperation with Russia, N. Korea
-
8
K-pop artists take home 4 awards at BBMAs
-
9
Yoon heads to UK for state visit, eyes deeper security relations
-
10
Rising political stars, big names likely to run for 2024 general election
S. Korea, Britain vow closer ties in nuclear energy sectorBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 21, 2023 - 22:12
South Korea and Britain agreed to strengthen their cooperation in the nuclear energy sector, including the construction of new power plants, the industry ministry said Tuesday.
The two countries signed nine memoranda of understanding centered on building a cooperative relationship spanning the entire lifecycle of nuclear power plants, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Industry Minister Bang Moon-kyu met his British counterpart, Claire Coutinho, and agreed to hold technical meetings in the near future with the goal of fostering cooperation in the construction of new nuclear power plants.
State-run South Korean energy firms, including the Korea Electric Power Corp., also forged a total of eight agreements, encompassing the planning, operation and dismantling of nuclear plants, to seek "the broadest possible relationship," the ministry said.
These agreements were reached on the margins of President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the European nation that began Monday (local time).
Britain has been actively working to increase its reliance on nuclear power, aiming for nuclear energy to constitute 25 percent of its power generation by 2050, compared with the 15 percent recorded in 2020.
"The two countries can seek a mutually beneficial relationship as South Korea has strength in the construction of nuclear plants and equipment, and Britain has a competitive edge in reactor dismantling and the nuclear fuel sector," the ministry said in a statement. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Korea, UK to adopt Downing Street Accord to elevate ties: presidential office
-
[BREAKING] N. Korea makes 3rd spy satellite launch attempt
-
NIS seeking to form Asian cooperative body to counter drug crimes