[Photo News] Flowers of Colombia

Attendees pose for a group photo at a floral workshop co-hosted by the Colombian Embassy in Korea and ProColombia, a government agency promoting exports, tourism and foreign direct investment, at the Grand Mercure hotel in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Friday. The event, attended by over 60 local buyers and representatives from seven Colombian companies affiliated with flower exporters association Asocolflores, showcased a stunning array of Colombian flowers. Varieties such as carnations, hydrangeas, alstroemerias, roses and various foliage took center stage, according to the embassy. (Embassy of Colombia in Seoul)