Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    South Korea’s digital reputation dented by government network outage

    South Korea’s digital reputation dented by government network outage
  2. 2

    Fifty Fifty's Keena marks group's 1st anniversary with apology

    Fifty Fifty's Keena marks group's 1st anniversary with apology
  3. 3

    Will Suneung without ‘killer questions’ reduce reliance on private education?

    Will Suneung without ‘killer questions’ reduce reliance on private education?
  4. 4

    Priciest elite private high school costs over W30m a year

    Priciest elite private high school costs over W30m a year
  5. 5

    Korean ramen exports hit record high amid global K-culture boom

    Korean ramen exports hit record high amid global K-culture boom
  1. 6

    Choosing children over career: Fatherhood changing in modern Korea

    Choosing children over career: Fatherhood changing in modern Korea
  2. 7

    Democratic Party banners targeting young voters stir controversy

    Democratic Party banners targeting young voters stir controversy
  3. 8

    Patients and staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, and dozens are killed at a crowded refugee camp

    Patients and staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, and dozens are killed at a crowded refugee camp
  4. 9

    Yoon says China would not benefit from trilateral cooperation with Russia, N. Korea

    Yoon says China would not benefit from trilateral cooperation with Russia, N. Korea
  5. 10

    EcoPro, SK Ecoplant to build EV battery recycling plant in Hungary

    EcoPro, SK Ecoplant to build EV battery recycling plant in Hungary
지나쌤

[Photo News] Flowers of Colombia

By Sanjay Kumar

Published : Nov. 20, 2023 - 22:01

    • Link copied

Director of Procolombia Korea Shirley Vega(Sixth from left in first row) and Colombian Ambassador to Korea Alejandro Pelaez Rodriguez (sixth from left second row) pose for a group photo with attendees at the floral workshop co-hosted by the Colombian Embassy in Korea and Procolombia at the Grand Mercure Hotel in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Friday. (Embassy of Colombia in Seoul) Director of Procolombia Korea Shirley Vega(Sixth from left in first row) and Colombian Ambassador to Korea Alejandro Pelaez Rodriguez (sixth from left second row) pose for a group photo with attendees at the floral workshop co-hosted by the Colombian Embassy in Korea and Procolombia at the Grand Mercure Hotel in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Friday. (Embassy of Colombia in Seoul)

FLOWERS OF COLOMBIA

Attendees pose for a group photo at a floral workshop co-hosted by the Colombian Embassy in Korea and ProColombia, a government agency promoting exports, tourism and foreign direct investment, at the Grand Mercure hotel in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Friday. The event, attended by over 60 local buyers and representatives from seven Colombian companies affiliated with flower exporters association Asocolflores, showcased a stunning array of Colombian flowers. Varieties such as carnations, hydrangeas, alstroemerias, roses and various foliage took center stage, according to the embassy. (Embassy of Colombia in Seoul)

More from Headlines