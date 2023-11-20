Moroccan daughter of Korean War veteran honors father's legacy

Ftetam El Asry, daughter of a Moroccan soldier named Mohamed El Asry(center) and Moroccan Ambassador to Korea Chafik Rachadi(first from left) pay tribute to a Moroccan soldier who sacrificed his life in the Korean War at the UN Cemetery in Busan on Nov. 11. (Moroccan Embassy in Seoul)

Ftetam el-Asry, the 82-year-old daughter of a Moroccan soldier killed during action in the 1950-53 Korean War, came to South Korea to participate in a ceremony honoring her father, according to the Moroccan Embassy in Seoul.

The memorial ceremony organized by the Korean Ministry of Veterans and Patriots was held to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice on Nov. 11 at the UN Memorial Cemetery in Busan.

El-Asry paid a touching tribute to her father, Mohamed el-Asry, whose story remained untold for decades, according to the embassy.