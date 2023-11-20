Moroccan daughter of Korean War veteran honors father's legacy

Most Popular
-
1
South Korea’s digital reputation dented by government network outage
-
2
Fifty Fifty's Keena marks group's 1st anniversary with apology
-
3
Will Suneung without ‘killer questions’ reduce reliance on private education?
-
4
Priciest elite private high school costs over W30m a year
-
5
Korean ramen exports hit record high amid global K-culture boom
-
6
Choosing children over career: Fatherhood changing in modern Korea
-
7
Democratic Party banners targeting young voters stir controversy
-
8
Patients and staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, and dozens are killed at a crowded refugee camp
-
9
Yoon says China would not benefit from trilateral cooperation with Russia, N. Korea
-
10
EcoPro, SK Ecoplant to build EV battery recycling plant in Hungary
Moroccan daughter of Korean War veteran honors father's legacyBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : Nov. 20, 2023 - 20:11
Ftetam el-Asry, the 82-year-old daughter of a Moroccan soldier killed during action in the 1950-53 Korean War, came to South Korea to participate in a ceremony honoring her father, according to the Moroccan Embassy in Seoul.
The memorial ceremony organized by the Korean Ministry of Veterans and Patriots was held to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice on Nov. 11 at the UN Memorial Cemetery in Busan.
El-Asry paid a touching tribute to her father, Mohamed el-Asry, whose story remained untold for decades, according to the embassy.
Recent efforts have been made to identify and honor Moroccan veterans of the Korean War who fought under the French UN battalion, the embassy added.
A master corporal, Mohamed el-Asry died in combat in the Munchi region of North Jeolla Province in South Korea on March 5, 1951.
Today, he rests in the UN cemetery in Busan alongside 2,300 other soldiers.
The discovery of his grave in the UN Cemetery in Busan is "a merciful benediction" for his daughter, according to the embassy.
The ceremony not only honors the fallen but also provides closure and recognition for families like the el-Asrys, whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of peace and democracy, the embassy told The Korea Herald.
More from Headlines
-
Korean ramen exports hit record high amid K-culture boom
-
Choosing children over career: Fatherhood changing in modern Korea
-
Rising political stars, big names likely to run for 2024 general election