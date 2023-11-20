[Herald Review] NCT 127 takes inspiration from ‘Matrix’ for 3rd tour

Most Popular
-
1
Rising obesity in S. Korea comes amid doubts over BMI's reliability
-
2
South Korea’s digital reputation dented by government network outage
-
3
Fifty Fifty's Keena marks group's 1st anniversary with apology
-
4
Will Suneung without ‘killer questions’ reduce reliance on private education?
-
5
Priciest elite private high school costs over W30m a year
-
6
Democratic Party banners targeting young voters stir controversy
-
7
Unique indoor dating spots to warm your winter days
-
8
Patients and staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, and dozens are killed at a crowded refugee camp
-
9
YouTuber ‘iGoBart’ and his mission to explore all 467 neighborhoods of Seoul
-
10
EcoPro, SK Ecoplant to build EV battery recycling plant in Hungary
[Herald Review] NCT 127 takes inspiration from ‘Matrix’ for 3rd tourBy Hong Yoo
Published : Nov. 20, 2023 - 13:09
Thousands of NCT 127 fans gathered at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on Sunday for the third show of the group’s third tour, “Neo City - The Unity.”
Most in attendance were Korean fans carrying banners with the name of their favorite member on them. As the house lights went down to signal the start of the show, the fans' lights illuminated the venue in neon hues.
NCT 127 ascended to the stage decked out in all white. The band stood silently, taking in acclamations from the thousands of fans that filled every seat in the dome.
The K-pop boy band kicked off the show with “Punch,” the lead track from its repackaged second LP, which the group scarcely performs on stage. That was followed by “Superhuman,” which fans had requested them to perform when the group was gathering ideas for the set list of its third tour.
NCT 127 demonstrated what the standard of K-pop performance is through the group's neatly aligned, yet powerful choreography.
The concert employed fancy lighting effects and a center stage that lifted in a unique figure to transform the venue into what seemed to be a futuristic city.
“We were inspired by the movie ‘The Matrix’ when planning for this tour. That’s why we also included performances of ‘Superhuman’ and ‘Punch,'” the group's leader Taeyong explained during the show.
“We want you to enjoy the concert by singing along, dancing and shouting out loud. Tonight, this dome has to be the hottest place in South Korea,” said bandmate Yuta.
The audience went wild when the K-pop sensation appeared with two fire trucks on stage to perform debut single “Fire Truck.”
The bandmates carried smoke machines that appeared like fire extinguishers to shoot into the audience.
“Your voices singing along to ‘Fire Truck’ pierced through our in-ear headphones. The heat in the venue is crazy,” Doyoung exclaimed.
The group also pointed out that Haechan was dancing with them on this tour after fully recovering from a leg injury. Haechan had not danced in the group's previous "The Origin" tour.
NCT 127 also prepared a section filled with slow-tempo songs to boast their mellow vocals.
A huge white curtain veiled the center stage in which the group sang “Fly Away With Me.” Light penetrated the curtain to create silhouettes of the bandmates as they sang, with the hanging veil dropping to the stage floor at the climax.
“We tried our best to suit every one of your tastes by wearing diverse outfits and preparing each section of the concert with different themes,” Jungwoo said.
The venue became a karaoke with the audience singing along as the group performed megahit tracks including “Kick It,” “2 Baddies” and “Fact Check.”
For the encore, NCT 127 appeared in denim, just as they had announced the dress code for fans the night before.
NCT 127 wrapped up the third night of its tour promising fans they would be back soon to meet them face to face in the near future.
More from Headlines
-
Korea draws W1.5tr in investments from US tech firms
-
Yoon says China would not benefit from trilateral cooperation with Russia, N. Korea
-
Will Suneung without ‘killer questions’ reduce reliance on private education?