Culture Ministry offers Suneung takers free exhibitions, discounted performances

Candidates who completed this year's college entrance exam in South Korea, known as Suneung, on Thursday, will be given free entry and discounts for special exhibitions and cultural performances, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced Friday.

The Seoul Arts Center is offering a half-price discount for the "SAC Saturday Concert" and "SAC Heart Classic Concert with KT," scheduled for Saturday and Nov. 24, respectively. Discounted tickets can be purchased only on-site with the 2024 Suneung test identification slip. The 2024 test slip is for those that sat the exam on Thursday.

The SAC will also offer free video screenings of a play and opera from Nov. 29 through Dec. 8 to interested high schools.

Recordings of the Korean play "The Return" and the opera "The Magic Flute" will be sent to high schools that apply. Applications are accepted at the SAC official website.

The National Museum of Korea's special exhibition, "Tree and Serpent: Early Buddhist Art in India" scheduled to run from Dec. 22 to April 14, will be free for those that present their test slips. The exhibition focuses on Buddhist artworks from South Indian culture.

As for performances, the National Theater of Korea is offering a half-price discount for dance performance "The Scent of Ink," and plays "I Am a Funny Camel" and "Song of King Sejong." "The Scent of Ink" is scheduled on Dec. 14-17, "I Am a Funny Camel" on Dec. 6-10 and "Song of King Sejong" on Dec. 29-31.

Meanwhile, major movie theater chains have also been rolling out promotions for the test takers.

CGV is showcasing nine films, including "The First Slam Dunk," "Suzume," and "The Nun II," at a discounted price of 7,000 won. The event runs until Tuesday, with program lists and theater locations updated at its official website.

Lotte Cinema is offering the "Teen Combo" promotion for students aged 13 to 18, including this year's Suneung takers, until Nov. 30. The promotion covers a movie ticket, popcorn and a beverage for 3,000 won. Megabox movie tickets are at 7,000 won each for Suneung candidates until Dec. 10.