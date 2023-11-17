Seventeen’s Dino to release first solo mixtape ‘Wait’ this month

Dino of the K-pop boy band Seventeen is releasing his first solo mixtape on Nov. 27, according to Pledis Entertainment.

The agency dropped a teaser image of the upcoming mixtape in which Dino is seen crossing a road.

“Dino plans to show something new through his first solo mixtape, ‘Wait.’ We hope the audience looks forward to Dino’s first step as a solo artist,” said the agency in a press release on Friday.

He recently released “Icarus,” the original soundtrack of the tvN drama “Castaway Diva.”

The mixtape “Wait” will be available on iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music and Sound Cloud on Nov. 27 at 6 p.m.