‘Concrete Utopia,’ ‘Moving’ sweep 59th Daejong Film Awards

“Concrete Utopia” (Lotte Entertainment) “Concrete Utopia” (Lotte Entertainment)

Director Um Tae-hwa’s dystopian thriller “Concrete Utopia” swept Wednesday’s 59th Daejong Film Awards. Hosted by actor Cha In-pyo and comedian Jang Do-yeon, the award ceremony, also known as the Grand Bell Awards, was held at Gyeonggi Arts Center in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on a smaller scale than in previous years. “Concrete Utopia” won the most coveted best picture award and five other awards, with Lee Byung-hun snatching the best actor award for his role in it. Actor Lee Sun-young won the best supporting actress award. "Concrete Utopia" is Korea's entry for next year's Oscars. The best actress award went to Kim Seo-hyung of “Greenhouse,” which tells the story of a nurse and caregiver, Moon-jung, who lives in a greenhouse. It delves into the character's downfall as she tries to cover up the accidental death of an old couple in her care. It was Kim’s fifth win at the Daejong Film Awards. The best director award went to director Ryoo Seung-wan of “Smugglers,” which attracted 5.1 million moviegoers this summer, surpassing its breakeven point at 4 million admissions.

Kim Jong-su (left) and Park Jung-min (right) of “Smugglers” walk the red carpet at the 59th Daejong Film Awards at Gyeonggi Arts Center in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap) Kim Jong-su (left) and Park Jung-min (right) of “Smugglers” walk the red carpet at the 59th Daejong Film Awards at Gyeonggi Arts Center in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Actor Kim Seon-ho of “The Childe” and Kim Si-eun of “Next Sohee” bagged the rookie actor and actress awards, respectively. Kim Seon-ho, mostly known for his innocuous image and dimpled smile, took up the challenge to show a different side in “The Childe,” his first-ever “neatly crazy” killer character. “I appreciate all the people who allowed me to do the film. It was wonderful for me to participate in a film project which is a result of so many people’s passion and effort,” Kim said in his acceptance speech on Wednesday night. Attempting to transform itself and recognize content also available on streaming platforms, Daejong Film Awards launched a streaming awards category this year. The first recipients of Daejong Film Award’s best actor and actress awards in streaming were Choi Min-sik of Disney+ series “Big Bet” and Han Hyo-joo of Disney+ series “Moving.”

Han Hyo-joo poses for a photo during the 59th Daejong Film Awards at Gyeonggi Arts Center in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap) Han Hyo-joo poses for a photo during the 59th Daejong Film Awards at Gyeonggi Arts Center in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)