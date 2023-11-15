Production teams called out for carelessness

Most Popular
-
1
LG Twins crowned champions for 1st time since 1994 as S. Korean baseball season ends
-
2
UNC members renew commitment against any NK armed attack
-
3
US approves possible sale of SM-6 missile interceptors to S. Korea amid N. Korea threats
-
4
Seoul subway to hold second strike Nov. 22
-
5
Yoon says short selling ban necessary to protect retail investors
-
6
[KH explains] Chinese battery makers gobbling up Korean rivals’ European market share
-
7
Helicopter parent's questions spark debate online
-
8
Facing bedbug crisis, Koreans create online dashboards to track them
-
9
LG Twins capture 1st Korean Series title in 29 years
-
10
46 countries, including S. Korea, US, join declaration on 'responsible' AI use
Production teams called out for carelessnessBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Nov. 15, 2023 - 18:13
The local production teams behind hit drama series “Castaway Diva” and the third season of reality show “Unexpected Business" recently issued official apologies for lack of caution while shooting their projects.
Controversy erupted Monday afternoon when a resident of Jeju Island shared that the production team of “Castaway Diva” had left a pile of stones near Hwanguji Coast in Seogwipo, in the south of the island.
The props were used to shoot a scene in which the female lead makes an SOS emergency sign with stones.
The “Castaway Diva” production team admitted its fault and lack of respect for Jeju Island’s nature on Tuesday.
“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. The team was informed that the drama shooting would take place at areas around the beach. But, we were not careful enough to consider our actions amid and after the shoot. We promise to restore everything in order as soon as possible,” the drama production team said in an apology statement.
Meanwhile, "Unexpected Business" features beloved Korean actors Cha Tae-hyun and Zo In-sung as supermarket owners who meet up, talk with customers and offer visitors the opportunity to taste Korean dishes like gimbap.
Though the show presented the two actors running an Asian supermarket in the seaside town of Monterey, California, hygiene issues arose as viewers pointed out that the cast did not wear masks, hairnets or disposable gloves.
“Because the cast was running a Korean food restaurant with an Asian supermarket, we should have paid more attention to hygiene issues. We apologize for causing viewers concern,” said the producer in an apology posted on the show's official website on Friday.
“The staff are responsible. We apologize for presenting the cast, who tried hard to maintain hygiene, as looking insensitive to the issue. We will put our utmost effort and pay close attention to make up for our mistakes,” the production team added.
While shooting for the show has been completed, the production team said it will try to better portray the cast's efforts to comply with various laws and regulations on hygiene
A number of Korean shows have been called out for callousness while shooting.
Netflix staff working on the new series “Mr. Plankton” also asked forgiveness for the illegal dumping of trash on Jeju Island last month. SBS crime thriller “The Escape of the Seven” was meanwhile criticized for illegal sidewalk parking while shooting scenes in Seoul in December 2022.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon departs for US for APEC, possible meeting with Xi
-
Korea to inject W1tr for youth employment programs
-
N. Korea 'satisfied' with tests of solid-fuel engines for IRBM