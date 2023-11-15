[Herald Interview] ‘Daily Dose of Sunshine’ director, actor say drama consoled them

“Daily Dose of Sunshine” (Netflix) “Daily Dose of Sunshine” (Netflix)

Netflix original series “Daily Dose of Sunshine,” set in a psychiatric ward, has quickly spread by word of mouth since its Nov. 3 release, with many viewers praising the 12-episode series. As of Wednesday, the TV drama ranked fourth on the non-English top 10 TV chart for Netflix. It was listed among the top 10 shows in 28 regions, according to Netflix. Unlike other successful medical dramas like “Behind the White Tower” (2007), “Dr. Romantic” (2016) and “Hospital Playlist” (2020), “Daily Dose of Sunshine” deals with an issue that most people would likely have suffered at some point in their life: psychological difficulties. Based on the novel of the same title by Lee Ra-ha, a former psychiatric ward nurse, the series was a healing salve for the director, actors and staff, according to director Lee Jae-gyu and actor Park Bo-young. Park plays Jung Da-eun, a kind-hearted nurse dealing with a variety of patients and colleagues.

Park Bo-young (Netflix) Park Bo-young (Netflix)

"Of all the projects I’ve done so far, this drama was the most coveted one,” Park told The Korea Herald in an interview in Seoul on Friday. "I’ve definitely grown up with Da-eun." The 33-year-old actor, who is often perceived as someone with loveliness, charm and a girl-like demeanor, stars as a nurse suffering depression after an incident that happened to her patient. “I not only studied depression, but also put all my energy into becoming energyless, not drinking water or skipping meals intentionally, and didn't communicate with people,” she said. “The heartwarming drama has consoled me throughout the shoot and also after, but it has also quenched my thirst to show a different side of myself. Now I think that maybe I can start doing romantic comedies like before,” she said. Park said her favorite episode was the fifth one, which deals with the pains of a working mother busy at the hospital and at home around the clock. “Although I’m not a working mom, I could fully immerse myself into the life of Soo-yeon (the working mother) and her situation. The part when Soo-yeon says ‘You don’t need to try harder,’ I cried so much,” said Park.

Director Lee Jae-gyu (Netflix) Director Lee Jae-gyu (Netflix)