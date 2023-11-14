G-Dragon denies drug use again in interview

K-pop artist G-Dragon, who is embroiled in a drug scandal, denied illegal drug use publicly once again in an exclusive interview with a local media on Monday.

At the beginning of the interview, he explained that he agreed to the interview to deliver the right information to the public and to prove his innocence.

“I did not use drugs. The results of the drug test (conducted by the drug crime investigation unit) have to be negative because let me tell you again, I have never used drugs, received drugs from anyone or given a drug to anyone. It would make no sense if I were to test positive,” said G-Dragon.

The 35-year-old artist broke his silence early last week by voluntarily showing up at the police for questioning over alleged illegal drug use.

“I volunteered for police questioning to prove that I’m innocent as soon as possible because I have not used drugs illegally,” he explained.

G-Dragon insisted that he does not know the hostess working at a high-end bar in Seoul’s Gangnam district nor the drug-distributing doctor involved in the drug scandal.

“I do not have any relationship with them and I’ve never received drugs from a doctor. I don’t know who they are. I’ve learned from reports that the hostess has a record of illegal drug use in the past so I question the credibility of her statement,” said the artist.

In terms of reports that he had removed all his body hair before showing up for a drug test, G-Dragon reiterated that he has not bleached nor dyed his hair for more than a year and a half.

“I was the one to voluntarily submit my hair and nail samples for the drug test even when the police did not have any warrant to do so because I wanted to prove my innocence as soon as possible,” added G-Dragon.

“I’ve been active since I was six years old as a child actor. Since I learned that every word that I say could be misinterpreted and that it can influence others, I have been careful in what I say publicly. This has led me to think longer and be extra careful of what I say. I’ve always wanted to be honest and truthful in all interviews but it’s sad to see people relating my efforts to drug use,” G-Dragon said.