JYP to 'take K-pop worldwide' with Live Nation partnership

JYP to 'take K-pop worldwide' with Live Nation partnershipBy Hong Yoo
Published : Nov. 14, 2023 - 14:35
JYP Entertainment announced on Tuesday a global strategic partnership with Live Nation, the world’s leading live entertainment company, to cooperate on producing tours for its K-pop acts.
“Through this partnership with Live Nation, we will be producing concerts of Twice, Stray Kids, Itzy, Xdinary Heroes, Nmixx and our up-and-coming talents,” said JYP Entertainment.
Live Nation operates in over 45 countries worldwide. It has previously worked with JYP Entertainment on organizing North American tours for K-pop girl group Twice and boy group Stray Kids.
Twice became the first K-pop girl group to headline at both NFL and MLB stadiums this year and also had sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and MetLife Stadium in New York.
Stray Kids also proved its popularity as a global K-pop sensation, becoming the second K-pop boy group in history to perform at a stadium in North America with two sold-out shows at BMO Stadium.
JYP Entertainment aims to increase its global reach through this partnership by producing world tours of its K-pop artists.
“This deal puts JYP Entertainment and Live Nation at the forefront of K-pop’s growing global expansion,” said the K-pop powerhouse.
In June, JYP Entertainment inked a strategic partnership with Republic Records to form a company-wide global alliance to further enhance its global success.
