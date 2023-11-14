Home

지나쌤

JYP to 'take K-pop worldwide' with Live Nation partnership

By Hong Yoo

Published : Nov. 14, 2023 - 14:35

    • Link copied

JYP Entertainment has inked a global strategic partnership with Live Nation to produce tours for its K-pop acts. (JYP Entertainment) JYP Entertainment has inked a global strategic partnership with Live Nation to produce tours for its K-pop acts. (JYP Entertainment)

JYP Entertainment announced on Tuesday a global strategic partnership with Live Nation, the world’s leading live entertainment company, to cooperate on producing tours for its K-pop acts.

“Through this partnership with Live Nation, we will be producing concerts of Twice, Stray Kids, Itzy, Xdinary Heroes, Nmixx and our up-and-coming talents,” said JYP Entertainment.

Live Nation operates in over 45 countries worldwide. It has previously worked with JYP Entertainment on organizing North American tours for K-pop girl group Twice and boy group Stray Kids.

Twice became the first K-pop girl group to headline at both NFL and MLB stadiums this year and also had sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and MetLife Stadium in New York.

Stray Kids also proved its popularity as a global K-pop sensation, becoming the second K-pop boy group in history to perform at a stadium in North America with two sold-out shows at BMO Stadium.

JYP Entertainment aims to increase its global reach through this partnership by producing world tours of its K-pop artists.

“This deal puts JYP Entertainment and Live Nation at the forefront of K-pop’s growing global expansion,” said the K-pop powerhouse.

In June, JYP Entertainment inked a strategic partnership with Republic Records to form a company-wide global alliance to further enhance its global success.

