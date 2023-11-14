Home

[Photo News] 105th anniversary of WWI armistice in Seoul

By Sanjay Kumar

Published : Nov. 14, 2023 - 13:29

French Ambassador to Korea Philippe Bertoux (left) and German Ambassador to Korea Georg Schmidt attend a memorial and wreath-laying ceremony marking the 105th anniversary of the end of World War I, known as Armistice Day, on Friday. World War I officially concluded with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles on June 28, 1919, at the Palace of Versailles outside the town of Versailles, France. Armistice Day, observed annually on Nov. 11, commemorates the end of hostilities on the Western Front and pays tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of those who served during the war. (French Embassy in Seoul)

