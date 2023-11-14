[Photo News] Cultural fiesta

A group of foreign defense attachés from the Seoul Association of Military Attaches (SAMA) in South Korea pose for a photo at an event held to celebrate SAMA Food & Cultural Fiesta 2023 at the Army Club in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Saturday. The event was attended by 18 embassies with their military attaché and family members, members of the diplomatic corps, foreign residents in Korea, and the media. 17 countries, including South Korea, represented their cultures during the event. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)