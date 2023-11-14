Home

  1.

  2.

  3.

  4.

  5.

  6.

  7.

  8.

  9.

  10.

소아쌤

[Photo News] Cultural fiesta

By Sanjay Kumar

Published : Nov. 14, 2023 - 11:46

    • Link copied

A group of foreign defense attachés from the Seoul Association of Military Attaches (SAMA) in South Korea pose for a photo at an event held to celebrate SAMA Food & Cultural Fiesta 2023 at the Army Club in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Saturday. The event was attended by 18 embassies with their military attaché and family members, members of the diplomatic corps, foreign residents in Korea, and the media. 17 countries, including South Korea, represented their cultures during the event. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald) A group of foreign defense attachés from the Seoul Association of Military Attaches (SAMA) in South Korea pose for a photo at an event held to celebrate SAMA Food & Cultural Fiesta 2023 at the Army Club in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Saturday. The event was attended by 18 embassies with their military attaché and family members, members of the diplomatic corps, foreign residents in Korea, and the media. 17 countries, including South Korea, represented their cultures during the event. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
Brig. Gen. Shamim Islam of the Bangladesh Air Force, head of an association of foreign attaches in Korea delivers welcome remarks at the SAMA Food & Cultural Fiesta 2023 at Army Club in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on Saturday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald) Brig. Gen. Shamim Islam of the Bangladesh Air Force, head of an association of foreign attaches in Korea delivers welcome remarks at the SAMA Food & Cultural Fiesta 2023 at Army Club in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on Saturday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

