Redbreast 15 Year Old whiskey debuts in Korea

Pernod Ricard Korea on Monday launched Redbreast 15 Year Old, a more aged and spicier variant of its Irish whiskey brand, targeting the evolving demand for non-Scotch whiskeys in the rapidly expanding domestic market.

The world's second-largest wine and spirits seller previously introduced its Irish whiskey, Redbreast 12 Year Old, for the first time in Korea in September. While retaining the smooth character typical of traditional Irish pot still whiskey, the 15 Year Old brings a spicier profile and a higher alcohol content of 46 percent, compared to the 12 Year Old's fruitier notes and 40 percent alcohol content.

Euromonitor International in July highlighted a 46 percent increase in Korea’s annual whiskey consumption in 2022, the fastest globally, attributing it to millennials and Generation Z who are shifting toward moderate drinking experiences and seeking affordable luxuries post-COVID-19.

Despite Korean consumers' prevailing preference for single-malt Scotch, Pernod Ricard Korea anticipates a growing interest in Irish whiskey, as International Wine & Spirit Record's data reported a 40.6 percent increase in non-Scotch whiskey sales in the Korean market over the past five years.

"The Korean whiskey market is garnering global attention. We aim to inspire Korean consumers, particularly the younger generation, who are eager for new experiences, with our Irish whiskey," said Billy Leighton, master blender at Pernod Ricard's Irish whiskey distillery.

Pernod Ricard Korea is hosting an exhibition at the Maison LeCercle lounge in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, until Nov. 18. The event, featuring Redbreast 15 Year Old and the new craft bourbon, Rabbit Hole Dareringer, is aimed at attracting local bartenders and whiskey enthusiasts.

Offered at a net price of 160,000 won ($120), the new whiskey can be found in select malt bars, key department stores, major discount retailers, and specialized liquor shops across Korea.