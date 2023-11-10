[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook sets new record with solo album sales

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

The first solo album from Jungkook of BTS sold more than 2.43 million copies in the first week and set a new record for a K-pop solo artist, according to a local tally on Friday. EP “Golden” was unveiled on Nov. 3 and sold 1 million units in three hours and two in five hours. The album logged 2.14 million in sales on the day of release, another record for a K-pop solo act. It headed straight to the top of Oricon’s weekly combined album ranking after debuting at the top of its weekly and daily album rankings. He is the second male solo musician to notch the top spot on the weekly chart, only after bandmate Jimin. Meanwhile, the main track from the album, “Standing Next To You,” claimed the No. 1 spot on Spotify’s daily top songs global chart, taking over from his own single, “Seven (feat. Latto).” He is the first K-pop musician to place three songs at the top of the chart. NCT Dream collaborates with American musician JVKE

NCT Dream teamed up with American singer and songwriter JVKE for a remix of “Broken Melodies,” according to label SM Entertainment on Friday. The original song is a B-side track from the band’s third studio album, “ISTJ,” which was rolled out in July and sold more than 3.65 million copies in the first week, setting a record for the seven-member act. JVKE wrote a series of hit songs for the likes of EXO and Jason Drulo before his 2022 single, “golden hour,” went viral and charted No. 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100. Separately, NCT Dream will join the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, one of the largest year-end festivals in the US. This year’s lineup includes SZA, Nicki Minaj and One Republic. The band will perform in three cities: Boston on Dec. 10, Washington D.C. on Dec. 11 and Atlanta on Dec. 14. Seventeen adds another record in Japan with 11th EP

Seventeen’s 11th EP earned triple platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan, said the organization on Friday. EP “Seventeenth Heaven” logged 750,000 shipments in the country as of October and qualified for the title. The band is the first artist this year to have two consecutive albums certified “million” in Japan – with first EP “Dream” and 10th EP “FML.” Its best-of album in Japan, “Always Yours,” earned triple platinum. Its newest EP debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 2 this week, tying as did the previous EP. It is the band’s sixth entry on the main albums chart. The 13-member team smashed the first-week album sales record in K-pop, selling more than 5 million units. Later this month, the band will resume its Japan “dome” tour in Saitama. Jay Park to drop new single next week

