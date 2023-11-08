Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Race issue enters Korean politics

    Race issue enters Korean politics
  2. 2

    Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning

    Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning
  3. 3

    [Newsmaker] Fugitive captured after 3 days on the lam

    [Newsmaker] Fugitive captured after 3 days on the lam
  4. 4

    S. Korea goes all-out to eradicate bedbugs as reports surge nationwide

    S. Korea goes all-out to eradicate bedbugs as reports surge nationwide
  5. 5

    Yoon's approval rating rises to 37%: Yonhap News survey

    Yoon's approval rating rises to 37%: Yonhap News survey
  1. 6

    From Itaewon to Hollywood, Park Seo-joon enters Marvel universe

    From Itaewon to Hollywood, Park Seo-joon enters Marvel universe
  2. 7

    Yoon vows to move up completion of GTX commuter rail networks

    Yoon vows to move up completion of GTX commuter rail networks
  3. 8

    [Israel-Hamas war] Lessons from Hamas attack: Is S. Korea prepared for unconventional conflict?

    [Israel-Hamas war] Lessons from Hamas attack: Is S. Korea prepared for unconventional conflict?
  4. 9

    S. Korean family returns home after fleeing Gaza via Egypt

    S. Korean family returns home after fleeing Gaza via Egypt
  5. 10

    Visa applications open for additional 12,900 foreign workers

    Visa applications open for additional 12,900 foreign workers
피터빈트

Yoon announces new nominee for Supreme Court chief justice

By Lee Jaeeun

Published : Nov. 8, 2023 - 16:28

    • Link copied

Former Supreme Court Justice Cho Hee-dae, who has been named the new Supreme Court chief justice (Presidential office) Former Supreme Court Justice Cho Hee-dae, who has been named the new Supreme Court chief justice (Presidential office)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday named Cho Hee-dae, a former Supreme Court justice, as the new chief of the highest court, the presidential office has announced.

The nomination comes while the position has remained vacant. The opposition-controlled National Assembly declined Yoon's previous appointment for Supreme Court chief justice, Lee Gyun-ryong, early last month, marking the first such instance in 35 years.

Cho, born in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, in 1957, began his judicial career as a judge at the Seoul District Court in 1986 after graduating from the Seoul National University School of Law.

After being promoted to a presiding judge, he held a variety of important positions, including research judge at the Supreme Court and chief of the Daegu District Court.

Cho was previously named a Supreme Court justice during the Park Geun-hye administration, and served in that role from 2014 to 2020. He is now a chair professor at Sungkyunkwan University Law School.

Cho was a famous judge who staked out minority opinions in landmark rulings, such as conscientious objection. Cho was reportedly chosen as the right person for judicial reform, with Yoon eager for a reform drive in the Supreme Court, which he assesses as lacking credibility with the public.

Cho's appointment will be subject to parliamentary approval after a confirmation hearing.

Yet even if the National Assembly approves his appointment, Cho will not be able to serve a full six-year term because the retirement age for chief justice of the Supreme Court is set at 70 years old.

A senior presidential official -- who wished to remain anonymous -- told reporters that Yoon sees Cho as someone "who can obtain permission from opposition parties without setbacks."

More from Headlines